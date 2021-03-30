Luke Combs joins the fight against litter

RALEIGH – Multi-Platinum country music artist and North Carolina native Luke Combs calls upon North Carolinians to keep the state beautiful and keep litter off roadways.

“We are from one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we need to do our part to help keep it that way,” Combs says in the PSA he recorded for NCDOT’s use.

“We appreciate Luke volunteering his time to help spread the word,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Litter is an issue that affects everyone, and we need everyone’s help to stop it.”

North Carolinians who wish to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24. Volunteers will be provided with trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.

Everyone can do their part by:

— Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.

— Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in your vehicle so you can properly dispose of trash later.

— Recycling when possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.