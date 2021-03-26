35 arrested in operation ‘slow the spread’

Mullins West Prescott Bise D. Blevins Jowers Wilson Couch Freeman Snider Wood Childress K Kierstead Ortiz Robertson L. Blevins M. Kierstead Gaither Long Hayes

More than 30 local individuals have been arrested and are facing drug and other charges related to an ongoing narcotics investigation in Yadkin County. On March 24, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office conducted what it referred to as “Operation Slow the Spread” which lead the arrests of 35 suspects.

“The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively pursue these matters to prohibit the spread of dangerous controlled substances to our citizens,” said a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office. “These offenses not only negatively affect the persons involved but also family members, friends and neighbors where these crimes are committed. The majority of criminal activity throughout our community is related in some form or fashion to the sell or use of controlled substances. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance from our citizens and other agencies with helping combat this ongoing drug epidemic. Due to the restrictions put upon our community related to Covid-19, many of these matters were delayed to protect detention officers, court personnel, and defendants. However, these matters are still a priority and will be pursued by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office as such.”

Additional arrests are expected in the near future related to this operation.

The following individuals were arrested as part of Operation Slow the Spread:

Luther Jefferson Blevins JR, 32 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Blevins is currently serving time in prison, Blevins will be served with active processes once released.

Andrea Hayes Cummings, 38 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Cummings received a $5,000 unsecure bond and will appear in court on 04/20/2021.

Dashawn Lamont Jowers, 29 years of age, of Winston-Salem was charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

· 2 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

· 2 Felony Counts of Maintain a Dwelling place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Jowers received a $25,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 04/08/2021.

Vandi Alshan Wheeler, 40 years of age, of Boonville was charged with the following:

· 4 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and ANPP)

· 4 Felony Counts of Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and ANPP)

· 2 Felony Counts of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and ANPP)

Wheeler received a $25,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Stephanie Renae Long, 32 Years of age, of State Road was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Long received a $2,000 secured bond and will appear in court on 03/31/2021.

Drema Diana Wilson, 45 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Wilson received a $2,500 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 04/14/2021.

Greta Dawn Couch, 47 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Couch received a $1,500 secured bond and will appear in court on 04/07/2021.

Timothy Michael Hayes, 42 years of age, of East Bend was charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

· 2 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 2 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Hayes is currently serving time in prison, Hayes will be served with active processes once released.

Kimberly Dawn Childress, 40 years of age, of Winston-Salem was charged with the following:

· 4 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 4 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Childress received a $50,000 secured bond and will appear in court on 03/31/2021.

Rashaun Jeromel Gaither, 30 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 2 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 2 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

Gaither received a $7,500 secured bond and will appear in court on 04/07/2021.

Brandon Scott Tyrell Prescott, 23 years of age, of Hamptonville was charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin, Acetyl Fentanyl)

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled substance (Fentanyl)

· 2 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin, Acetyl Fentanyl)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Prescott is currently in the Yadkin County Detention Center for other charges and will be served on a later date.

Joshua Mark Snider, 26 years of age, of East Bend was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Snider received a $25,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Kathrine Alyssa Rose Kierstead, 25 years of age, of Boonville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Kierstead received a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Karisa Leigh Robertson, 26 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Commit Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall)

Robertson received a $10,000 secured bond and will appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Kaitlyn Michelle Ortiz, 25 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Commit Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall)

Ortiz received a $100,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 04/14/2021.

April Raine Mullins, 20 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Commit Common Law Robbery

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall)

· 1 Felony Count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall)

Mullins received a $100,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 04/14/2021.

Amy Danielle West, 29 years of age, of Jonesville was charged with the following:

· 3 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

· 3 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 2 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 5 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

West received a $15,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Joshua Ray Freeman, 30 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 5 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 5 Felony Counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

· 5 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

· 3 Felony Counts of Conspire to Sell/ Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Freeman received a $7,500 secured bond and will appear in court on 04/07/2021.

Michelle Lynn Kierstead, 23 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 3 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

· 3 Felony Counts of Conspire to Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Kierstead received a $2,500 secured bond and will appear in court on 04/07/2021.

Derek Allen Blevins, 35 Years of age, of Dobson was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Fugitive From Justice Warrant, Out of Smith Count Virginia

· 1 Order for Arrest, Driving While License Revoked out of Yadkin County

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Alprazolam/Lorazepam)

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 2 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blevins received a $50,000 secured bond for drug charges and no bond for fugitive charges. Blevins is scheduled to appear in court on 03/31/2021.

Michelle Lynn Bise, 33 years of age, of Jonesville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Fugitive From Justice Warrant, Out of Smith County Virginia

· 1 Order for Arrest, Identity Theft Out of Yadkin County

· 2 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bise received a $5,000 secured bond for drug charges and no bond for fugitive charges. Bise is scheduled to appear in court on 03/31/2021

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Dimethyltryptamine-DMT & Psilocin)

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine & Methamphetamine)

Wood received a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry County Court on 04/29/2021.