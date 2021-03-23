Feed the Elderly program seeks new director

Elkin and Jonesville’s Feed the Elderly program is in search of a new volunteer director to coordinate volunteers and delivery to homebound residents. Longtime director Charles Mathis is ready to pass the torch and hopes that someone with a heart for service will step up to the plate. He did just that around 16 years ago.

Mathis said he and his brother were having their afternoon coffee at McDonald’s and reading the paper, as was their habit, when he first decided to get involved.

“On the top page of The Tribune was a little story, maybe four to five inches long, of Francis Harris trying to get somebody to take her place [as head of Feed the Elderly.] I said, ‘I’m going to do that,’” Mathis recalled.

His brother promptly responded that he was crazy, but nevertheless, Mathis took on the program.

“He’s amazing, he’s just been so devoted to it all these years,” Feed the Elderly volunteer Jane Motsinger said of Mathis.

Mathis coordinates the list of clients as well as schedules and directions to each home for the volunteers who deliver meals to 30 clients, five days a week.

Feed the Elderly, not to be confused with Meals on Wheels, has been around since the administration of President Lyndon Johnson, Mathis explained. Local community organizer Ruby Bryan began the program out of her own kitchen decades ago.

“She was actually cooking these meals out of her home and it just got too big for her to handle,” Motsinger said. Volunteer Holly Neeves then got area churches in Elkin and Jonesville involved to help with meals and deliveries. Over the years meals have been prepared at a restaurant known as The Guest House, an area nursing home and now are prepared in the kitchen at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

Aside from funds to help purchase the meals, the organization is entirely run by volunteers.

“That’s our hallmark, it’s all volunteer,” Motsinger said.

Mathis said a new director for the program would need to be someone with “patience and devotion.”

Feed the Elderly currently serves 30 clients, but Motsinger said they could expand if they could recruit some additional volunteers to help deliver the meals.

“It’s a very needed program, it’s a very appreciated program,” she said.

She said the clients served by Feed The Elderly are homebound and rarely have visitors.

“The folks are so appreciative and so happy to just have contact with somebody during the day,” she said.

While there’s no pay involved, Mathis said the reward for being a part Feed The Elderly is “great.”

For more information on the director role or to volunteer with deliveries for Feed The Elderly, call 336-835-2453 or email elkinjonesville.feedtheelderly@gmail.com.

