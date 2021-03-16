Affordable apartments now taking applications

Elkin Ridge apartments on PGW Drive will be ready for tenants to move by early June. ELKIN RIDGE: HOW TO APPLY Download and print a rental application for Elkin Ridge apartments at www.upmapartments.com (click on Development, then Western North Carolina, then Elkin Ridge). Or, fill out an application in person starting the beginning of April by driving by the complex on PGW Drive. Monthly rent prices are based on household income and are as follows: 1 bedroom/1 bath $310 2 bedroom/2 bath $380-$620 3 bedroom/2bath $573-$721 For questions, email elkinridge@upmapartments.com.

The new 66-unit Elkin Ridge apartment complex on PGW Drive is now accepting applications for 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with a move-in date at the end of May or early June. The apartments are income-based, similar to the nearby Cooper Terrace development.

“We have a lot of interest so far,” said Vickie Wolfe, Regional Property Manager for United Property Management LLC. “I’m getting inquiries daily on the apartments and on how to apply.”

The apartments include all kitchen appliances (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), and rent covers water-sewer and trash pickup costs. Each unit has a washer-dryer hookup, and the complex also has an onsite laundry center, a community room with a kitchenette, a gazebo, and a covered picnic area with grills.

The $9.9 million project was led by former state lawmaker Jim Harrell’s real estate company Chatham Banks Development Group.

Approximately $7 million of the cost will be recouped through a federal housing tax credit program, which in turn requires that the apartments rent for reduced rates to low-income tenants, explained Scott Farmer, Executive Director of the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.

“The program is designed to serve households at or below 60% of the area median income,” Farmer said.

Ranging in square footage from 806 square feet to 1,213 square feet, the apartments will rent from $310 per month to $721 per month, depending on unit size and household income.

He added that offering such reduced rents wouldn’t make a new apartment complex profitable for most developers, and the tax credit program is an incentive for private developers such as Harrell to build in needy areas.

Harrell, originally from Elkin, said the completion of the project in his hometown is poignant.

“It’s exciting for me — being from there,” said Harrell, adding that his father, who still lives in Elkin, has started receiving calls from people who knew his son was involved in the project and are interested in learning more about the application process.

Harrell said he believes the new Elkin Ridge units will serve as an economic development tool for Elkin.

“A key decision for any business looking to locate in the area is workforce, and having good community housing is a real plus,” he said.

Elkin Ridge is wrapping up construction on time and on budget. Wolfe said an on-site temporary office will be open the first week of April. For now, interested applicants can print an application online and email or mail it in. She said all of the income-based housing complexes she manages in North Carolina quickly develop waiting lists. Farmer concurred.

“It’s pretty typical for these properties, when they open up or before they open up, to have a waiting list,” Farmer said. “There’s clearly a demand for this kind of housing.”

Farmer added that he is originally from Alleghany County and it is meaningful to him to see this project, which had to compete to get the federal tax credits against other projects in the region.

“To have Cooper Terrace and now Elkin Ridge coming to the foot of the mountain is a big deal.”

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.