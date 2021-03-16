Schools clinch new gym funding

The existing gym shared by Elkin High School and Middle School is not ADA compliant. Lisa Michals / The Tribune

Elkin City Schools is preparing to break ground on its new middle and high school gym after receiving $11 million from the Surry County Board of Commissioners, ending a years-long quest to source funding to expand the gym facilities and bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We’re just very grateful for the county funding this project,” said Superintendent Myra Cox. “We hope to break ground by the end of July or early August.”

Completion is targeted for December 2023.

With an unusual site location on a steep hillside, no elevator and no physical connection to the middle or high school, the existing gym was woefully inadequate for the schools’ needs. The situation resulted in the district purchasing a handicap-accessible van last year to transport students with disabilities from the main classroom buildings to the gymnasium to attend P.E. classes.

The prohibitive access to the gym even became the topic of the 2019 middle school robotics’ team competition project. Students examined the question of how they could change the building to make it more accessible.

“They put [virtual reality] goggles on our judges and they talked about how would you even get to the building if you had a disability,” recalled seventh grade math teacher Kimberly Swisher.

While the disabilities compliance factor was the most important issue to address, the limited gymnasium space also required middle and high school athletes to travel off campus to other community venues for practices and competitions.

The scope of the project comprises updating the existing gym, building a new second gym on the same campus, and connecting the gyms to the school complex. Additional plans include installing an elevator, adding locker rooms and adding concessions.

District officials received a budget for the project of $12 million from architects and contractors. The $11 million allocation from the county leaves them $1 million short. Cox said they are hopeful that the design team can make up that $1 million through competitive bidding; otherwise modifications to the project design will need to be explored.

The county allocation will be funded with $1 million from Golden LEAF grant proceeds, which are restricted to educational of economic development projects. The remaining $10 million contribution will be generated from limited obligation bonds. The county was not able to add the last requested $1 million toward the $12 million project budget.

“Surry County has a dedicated capital improvement fund, which only has so much capacity at any given time,” said Nathan Walls, public information officer for Surry County. “The board felt that this was the most they could commit to at this time without compromising future needs.”

The school district has hired Pinnacle Architecture, of Matthews, and Vannoy Construction, of Jefferson, to handle the project.

