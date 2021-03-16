State Road man charged with animal cruelty

STATE ROAD — Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt announced that Deputies with the Animal Control Division have charged Tony Martin Gilpin, age 37, of 646 Country Club Drive State Road, with two felony counts of cruelty to animals. Gilpin was arrested on March 11, and placed in Surry County Detention under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date is April 7.

These charges stem from an on-going investigation and a search warrant executed at Gilpin’s residence.

“There is no excuse for animal cruelty. When we recognize abuse, we must become the animals voice,” Sheriff Hiatt said in a statement following the arrest.