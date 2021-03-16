Prescribed burns completed at Stone Mountain

Multiple agencies assist with prescribed burn at Stone Mountain State Park on March 10. Area fire fighters and other agencies take part in prescribed burn at Stone Mountain State Park.

STONE MOUNTAIN — A successful prescribed burn of 522 acres was conducted at the Stone Mountain Summit on March 10. Agencies involved with the burn included the NC Forestry Service, The Nature Conservancy, Cherry Lane VFD, Austin VFD, Traphill VFD, Blue Ridge RC&D, and the Wilkes County Rescue Squad, as well as Park staff from various locations.

According to the NC Forestry Service, prescribed burns are a “critical management tool that benefits forests and wildlife, and helps reduce the impact of wildfire hazards in North Carolina.”

The Forestry Service said prescribed burns are meant to mimic natural fire occurrences and are can aid in controlling undesired plant growth as well as increase sunlight reaching the ground, promoting fresh growth of low-growing shrubs, native grasses and herbaceous plants for increased wildlife food and habitat. Other benefits of prescribed burns include, controlling spread of some tree diseases, preparing seedbed for natural regeneration of native trees and seeding of understory plants and to thin overgrown stands to provide more growing space for healthier trees.

During the burn no trails were accessible to guests for rock climbing, hiking, running, horseback riding, nor trout fishing in the park.

A second prescribed burn took place at Stone Mountain consisting of 122 acres on Monday. This burn was also a planned event with the NC Forest Service, and local Volunteer Fire Departments.