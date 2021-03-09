Elkin updates 2021 swim fees

The Elkin Board of Commissioners approved an increase in swim fees at their meeting Monday evening. Summer swim sessions will now cost $5 for one session or $8 for two afternoon sessions. The fees previously were $2 per 1-hour lap swim session or $4 per 2-hour public swim session. The tennis tournament fee was updated to $15.

Commissioners also considered an inquiry from Town Manager Brent Cornelison whether they would like to continue to offer online viewing of commissioner meetings via Zoom. Members mentioned that it may no longer be necessary but that they would like to offer it for a few more months until more of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Commissioner Cicely McCulloch mentioned that it improves public access to the meeting to offer it virtually.

Cornelison and commissioners informally agreed to continue to stream meetings via Zoom for now and to monitor whether people use it. The public may provide feedback on the topic by calling Cornelison at 336-258-8901 or emailing him at bcornelison@elkinnc.org.

In other business, the board approved a landowner request to set a public hearing for the potential annexation of 4.55 acres at 157 Interstate Way in Surry County, which is contiguous to town limits and zoned heavy industrial. The request was made by property owners Tara Marciniak and Brian Suttell of Radford, Va., in order to access town services such as trash removal, water rates, police services and advertisement. The hearing will be held at Elkin Town Hall at 6 p.m. April 13.

On Monday, the board also approved a request to extend the conditional use permit for Partin Solar LLC for an additional year due to project delays caused by the pandemic.

