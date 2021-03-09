Projects, electronic gaming discussed at Elkin board retreat

Elkin town leaders met for the their first budget retreat on Friday. A possible future partnership on the Ronda water line, downtown parking, a new fire station and electronic gaming businesses were among the discussion items.

The town of Ronda in Eastern Wilkes County currently purchases around 12 million gallons of water a year from Elkin. Prior discussions have been had with the Ronda town board about the possibility of Elkin taking over the Ronda water system entirely. Numerous details about possibility rehabilitation of the Ronda water system, capital improvements and more will be needed before the board can move forward with any decision.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison and other town staff members presented numerous projects to the board as items to consider for funding in the next fiscal year. Among the suggested projects were new parking spaces in the alleyway behind the businesses on Main Street, a project estimated to cost around $60,000. Board members suggested that some “rustic” parking spots be made available. Gateway signage near the Fairfield Inn at the I-77 interchange with a theme of “find your trail” was discussed. A feasibility study regarding location for a new fire station was also discussed as well as parking at the municipal park and removal of the old cistern at the Elkin park. Board members will continue to discuss and prioritize projects as they plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

During its retreat, the board voted to give electronic gaming businesses in the town 60 days in order to come in to compliance. There are currently four such businesses in Elkin that have not gone through the proper permitting process. Electronic gaming falls under the town’s Adult Establishment Ordinance and must apply for a Conditional Use Permit and meet the certain criteria to be eligible for the permit.

A budget presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m. ahead of the next regular town board meeting on April 12.

