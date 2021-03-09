NC Kids Digital Library surpasses one million checkouts

Top 5 beginning reader titles borrowed through NC Kids Digital Library’s digital collection in 2020: 1. Lego Ninjago: Ninja, Go! by DK 2. Team Ninja by Catherine Saunders 3. Scuba-Cat by James Dean 4. Pete the Cat and the Lost Tooth by James Dean 5. Five Little Pumpkins by James Dean

NC Kids Digital Library has announced that it reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2020. For the NC Kids Digital Library, this accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of e-books and e—audio books, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. NC Kids Digital Library, a statewide e-book consortium specifically for children available in every public library in North Carolina, is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts.

NC Kids Digital Library member libraries have been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and e-audio books for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“This is a great service through the State Library of NC of books for kids that is very popular across the state. We are very fortunate to have the service in our state since it does provide e-books to all NC kids regardless of where they live in the state. The service continues to grow and has been used even more during the pandemic,” said Joan Sherif, Director of the Northwest Regional Library system.

“We are excited about NC Kids Digital Library joining the Million Checkout Club because it represents thousands of young readers across North Carolina who have benefited from this statewide e-book initiative,” said Jennifer Sackett, Director of Lincoln County Public Library.

“Having a resource like NC Kids Digital Library that promotes literacy and education has been a lifeline, especially at a time when access to many resources has been limited and traditional education has been replaced by remote learning. We appreciate the General Assembly and Governor working with North Carolina’s public libraries to expand access to quality resources for all children.”

The highest-circulating title NC Kids Digital Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney. The top-circulating genre, comics & graphic novels, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes humorous stories, social themes and action & adventure.