YVEDDI 5k, 10K races returning, with COVID precautions

While a return to normalcy might be months away, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has stirred signs of life returning to what it was like before the pandemic started.

One of those local signs is the running of the seventh YVEDDI Meals on Wheels of Surry County 5K/10K race, set for March 27.

The event, which had been held for six consecutive years prior to its cancellation in the wake of the burgeoning pandemic in 2020, will be one of the first road races held in the area since the start of the pandemic.

According to information released by YVEDDI’s Susan Lawrence, the run is a significant fundraiser for the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.

“Over the last seven years, this event has brought in more than $60,000 to help eliminate food insecurity for Surry County’s homebound seniors,” the organization said in a statement announcing the race. “There have been more than 20,000 meals delivered to vulnerable seniors because of this annual event. YVEDDI Meals on Wheels is so much more than a meal. For many homebound seniors, the driver who delivers the meal is the only person they see all day.”

“I thank God every day for Meals on Wheels and my driver who delivers the meals,” said one homebound client’s survey, according to the group. “My driver is a wonderful person, always thinking of others. I am almost 92 years old and the meals also help to enable me to stay in my home. Thank you!”

While the return of the 5K and 10K does signify some level of normal activity, it’s not without concessions to the still-dangerous pandemic.

According to the organization It’s Your Race, which is handling the logistical services of the run, there will be several COVID-19 restrictions in place. Among those are:

– No race-day registration

– Anyone arriving early will be asked to remain in their car until 30 minutes prior to their start time.

– During that final 30-minute window, all racers must check-in, where they will be required to answer a COVID-19 screening questionnaire, have their temperature checked, sign a waiver, and receive the race bib.

– All participants must wear a mask until at the starting position. Face masks must be worn until “just before running.”

– At the finish line, contestants will be asked to put their face mask back on.

In addition, the number of participants will be limited to 50 in each race. Those running the 10K race will start at 8 a.m., while the 5K race will have staggered starts, with part of the field beginning at 8:15 and the other portion at 8:30 a.m.

Registration fees are $20 for those age 17 and younger and $30 for adults, until March 12. Afterward, the registration fee is $35 for all ages, with registration ending on March 26 at 6 p.m. All those registering by March 18 will receive a race t-shirt.

To register, visit https://yveddi5k10k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=5192.

Race sponsors include Renfro Brands, Surry County Farm Bureau, Home Instead Senior Care of Mount Airy, Donorbox, Dover Baptist Church, and Dragon Slayers MC, Elkin First United Methodist Church, Charles Pigott, Pilot Civic Club, Surry Yadkin EMC, Carolyn Comer, Andrea Kniskern CPA, Moody Funeral Services, Mount Airy Vision Center, New Hope Baptist Church Faith Class, Jim Phillips, Union Hill Friends Church, WPAQ, 98.7 Simon, Bear Creek Gifts, Dobson Library, YVEDDI Transportation, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, and Pepsi.

Both the 5k and the 10k courses are certified by the USATF. 5k certification code NC19020BDS. 10k certification code NC19019BDS.