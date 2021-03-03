Prescribed fire planned at Stone Mountain Park

A prescribed fire is planned at Stone Mountain during the week of March 8 – 10. Weather and conditions permitting, the prescribed fire is planned on the Stone Mountain Summit which will encompass more than 500 acres. NC Forest Service will be using a helicopter for aerial ignitions in the burn unit along with support staff on ground.

The park will possibly be closed on the lower entrance off Longbottom and closed from Visitor entrance through park. No hikers, runners, or equestrian guests will be allowed on any trail in the park on the day of burn.

An alert will be posted on the public website the morning of the burn.

https://www.ncparks.gov/stone-mountain-state-park/home