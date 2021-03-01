Elkin to introduce outdoor classroom space

This time of COVID has left many children and adolescents struggling in both their academic and personal lives. Over the past year, many students’ mental health and grades have seen a decline, and many teachers and parents are struggling to keep their children engaged with their learning. The Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation has come up with an innovative way to combat this issue — outdoor classrooms.

Outdoor classrooms have been shown to boost academic performance, improve the behavior of students, and encourage personal development. The classrooms will also allow students and staff to gain a deeper connection with nature and the outdoors, which in turn will boost their mental wellness. The Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation believes that the benefits of these outdoor spaces will create an extremely positive change in the behavior and performance of students.

Elkin Elementary, Middle, and High School will each have one outdoor classroom facility. These classrooms will each have six tables with one of these tables being handicap accessible. The middle and elementary classrooms will be identical, 30’x30’ boxes with treated 6”x6” timbers and filled with compacted rock dust screenings. The facility at the high school will be located on the cafeteria patio, and it will have fencing to shield it from the road.

These outdoor spaces will primarily serve as a location for students to have lunch. However, they will also be rotated between teachers for their use of them as a class setting. The schools also hope that students will eventually adopt these spaces for service projects, such as planting flowers or creating murals.

The construction of these classrooms has already begun, with the fencing already going up. The goal is for these facilities to be complete before the weather is warm so that students may be able to use them beginning this year.

Breanna Laws is a student intern for The Tribune.