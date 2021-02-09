Pandemic takes toll on student mental health

Students compete online learning from a space on campus at Elkin Elementary School. Mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention resources National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 National Alliance on Mental Illness North Carolina Resource Page: www.naminc.org/crisis-info

Dozing off during a boring history class isn’t as common as it used to be.

With virtual learning, students now don’t even have to get out of bed to snooze through a lecture — or an entire day of classes. That doesn’t mean that a principal still can’t startle a student awake, though.

“If kids aren’t showing up for school, we go get them,” said Elkin City Schools Superintendent Myra Cox. “We knock on that door and say, ‘We miss you. Is there anything that we can do to help you?’”

Making sure students are learning is of course part of the goal, but there’s a deeper concern, as well. School staff are going the extra mile during these distanced pandemic times to check on the mental health and emotional well-being of students. Not showing up for class — in-person or online — can be a warning sign.

Parent Allison Tracy and her 14-year-old son Quinn are quick to express their gratitude toward the school’s proactive approach, and they want other parents and students to know how important it is to collaborate with students’ teachers and school staff. Because what can seem like a little lethargy or the usual teenage sleepiness might be an indicator of something else.

“Last year, I saw my youngest child spiral into depression, my oldest child became more withdrawn, and Quinn — I could barely get him out of bed,” Tracy recalled. “As a parent who is experiencing this with a high school, middle school and elementary age student, I’ve seen coronavirus take a tremendous toll on all three of them.”

For Quinn, the diagnosis was depression, which he described as making “you feel like you are trapped in a little room where nobody can see you and nobody can talk to you.”

The Tracy family’s experience mirrors the experience of an increasing number of American families. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, child mental health-related emergency medical visits increased by more than 25% from 2019 to 2020.

“The biggest thing for parents is you know your child, and when it’s beyond the norm you can reach out to us or call a counseling service or even call the suicide hotlines and ask for advice,” said Elkin school counselor Ginger Isenhoward, who has built a strong bond with the Tracy family — now Quinn readily reaches out to her to meet in person or have a virtual check in.

Finding a routine that supports mental wellness has been key for many students, including 11-year-old William Finger, a sixth-grader at Elkin Elementary. Finger said he “got used to sleeping late” and has found it helpful to physically head into the school four days per week, rather than the two days per week most of his classmates do. For some students like Finger who find routine beneficial, the school has created a space on-site at the school for students to complete their virtual learning days, said principal Emily Rycroft.

Finger also said he thinks struggling through the rollercoaster of technology glitches in the early days of virtual learning has helped him grow closer to his teachers. Instead of technology making him feel more disconnected from his school mentors, he feels they are actually more accessible because they’ve had to overcome hurdles together.

Rycroft said a key to staying focused on emotional wellness at the elementary school has been to simply “slow down, big time.”

“In traditional times, elementary school is a kind of boisterous, fun, exciting environment,” she said. “It’s been different this year. We are working to make it a fun, loving, affectionate place. The teachers have all made bitmojis of themselves. We do a lot of elbow hugs.”

And with COVID precautions, the cafeteria is closed and students eat together in their classrooms.

District Chief Academic Officer Cynthia Altemueller was struck the other day when she covered for a teacher in a classroom at lunchtime and the students were working on their etiquette — where to put their napkin, not talking with food in their mouths.

“This was a first grade classroom,” Altemueller marveled, then chuckled adding, “although that’s important in middle school, too.”

Districtwide, Cox said every staff member has adopted a theme of kids being the focus of everything they do.

“We have everyone in our school buildings — from bus drivers to custodians to teachers — knowing that it is important that we connect with kids positively and that even a small thing can help can turn around a bad day for kids.”

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.