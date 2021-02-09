Elkin proclaims Black History Month

Ray Parker is honored for work with Boy Scouts.

The month of February was recognized as Black History Month as well as Boy Scouts of America month during Monday’s meeting of the Elkin Town Board.

Craig Smith, representing the Surry County Chapter of the NAACP, spoke briefly at the meeting saying it was an honor to be there as the town recognized Black History Month.

“We just want to work together to make our communities thrive completely as a collective unit,” said Smith.

The proclamation, read aloud by Mayor Sam Bishop, said in part, “the observance of Black History Month calls our attention to the continued need to battle racism and build a society that lives up to its democratic ideals; and whereas the town of Elkin continues to work toward becoming an inclusive community in which all citizens — past, present, and future — are respected and recognized for their contributions and potential contributions to our community, the state, the county, and the world.”

A proclamation was also adopted recognizing the Feb. 8 anniversary of the establishment of the Boy Scouts of America.

Town Attorney Ray “Scooter” Parker was recognized with an award for an individual who has “done a great deal for scouting.”

“He joins a long list of citizens that have been awarded this,” said Bishop. An award ceremony will be planned for a later date.

‘Where did they go for help?’

Elkin Branch Librarian Martha Smith spoke Monday during public comments, sharing several recent stories of patrons the library has assisted.

Smith related stories from the last three weeks of patrons who needed assistance filing for unemployment, reestablishing commercial drivers license and faxing documents.

“Where did the go for help? The library,” said Smith. “The common thread among these stories is the digital divide. The digital and electronic divide that society has created that middle to low income people encounter everyday doing ordinary daily activities. The library bridges this divide for people.”

Smith noted that half of library patrons are in need of technological or clerical assistance.

“The library is the community, the library is important,” she concluded.

Bishop commented that the town was “very fortunate” to have the library.

Public hearing on zoning request

No speakers came forward during a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for a property at 150 Chapell Way. The request was for rezoning from B2 Highway Business to High Density Multi-family district for a proposed senior housing project. The board approved the rezoning request. A conditional use permit will be required at a later date prior to construction beginning on the project.

In other town business, several budget amendments related to grant funding were approved. An appropriation of $13,000 was approved from the Surry County TDA for construction of a Yadkin Valley region wine exhibit at the Heritage Trails and Visitor Center.

Grant funding from the NCDOT-Aviation for State Aids to Airports Block Grant in the amount of $36,493 for wildlife fencing at the airport.

The Police Department received a $20,875 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety to purchase finger printing equipment.

Also approved during the meeting was a lease agreement for storage space in a town facility for bicycles for the Trips for Kids program.

The Elkin Town Board will meet for a budget retreat at The Liberty on March 5.

At the close of Monday’s meeting Bishop asked if opting out of receiving a paper water bill from the town was an option. Town Finance Director Dinah Reavis said it was not an option under the current billing system. Bishop asked if the town could look into such an option for the future.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held at 6 p.m. on March 8.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter @RippleReporterK.