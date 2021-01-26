COVID changes homeless count procedures

Each year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires Continuum of Care (CoC) organizations to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in the geographic area that they serve through the Point-in-Time (PIT) count. This is a national wide count conducted by agencies during the last ten days in January each year.

The PIT count includes a nationwide count of people served in homeless shelter programs as well as a count of people who are unsheltered. The effort involves mobilizing staff and volunteers who canvass the streets and other settings to identify and count people experiencing homelessness. Each year The ARK has conducted the unsheltered count of homeless as well as the count of homeless sheltered at The ARK during the PIT count.

The pandemic has been a major disrupter of homeless system operations. The 2021 Point-in-Time Count has been affected and will proceed differently than it has in previous years. The ARK will report numbers of homeless at The ARK but there will not be an in person canvas of unsheltered homeless.

“If you know of anyone experiencing homelessness in our area please let us know. To help with unsheltered counts of the homeless population, reach out to The ARK by phone 336-527-1637. Thank you for helping us, help those in need,” said Laurenn Singleton, executive director of The ARK.

Data collected during the PIT count is critical to effective planning and performance management toward the goal of ending homelessness for each community and for the nation as a whole. Counting those who are unsheltered ensures that many of the people with the highest needs are taken into account in community planning.

The PIT count is also the main data source for measuring progress on the goals of Opening Doors, the federal strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness. Through the PIT count, communities identify important data on the general homeless population and subpopulations, including veterans, families, chronically homeless individuals, and youth. These counts help us all identify where progress is being made and where redoubling of effort is required, both geographically and for different subpopulations.

Data about the prevalence of homelessness in each community can help galvanize local responses to accelerating progress on ending homelessness. But the count can be more than just a count, too. The PIT count also provides an opportunity for CoC organizations to amplify the information they gather with more in-depth surveys of individuals by using tools like the Vulnerability Index.

Most importantly, communities can work with outreach teams, and healthcare and service providers to use the count as an opportunity to connect people experiencing homelessness with housing and vital services. A homeless registry—a list of people experiencing homelessness, identified by name—has helped many communities connect people experiencing homelessness to housing and services more quickly, by ensuring that those resources are targeted to the most vulnerable populations. In these ways, this year’s count can help reduce next year’s count toward zero.

Counting youth experiencing homelessness

The number of young people who experience homelessness each year is largely unknown. Often called an “invisible population,” young people experiencing homelessness tend to stay with friends, often avoid adult services, and may be reluctant to be identified by authorities. These factors make it difficult for communities to include them in their annual PIT counts and to engage them in services.

Counting veterans experiencing homelessness

Similarly, communities can benefit from proven approaches to identify veterans among people experiencing homelessness. VA has recommended better ways to ask people experiencing homelessness about their military service to help assess their potential eligibility for resources for veterans experiencing homelessness.

To help with unsheltered counts of the homeless population, reach out to The ARK by phone 336-527-1637 or email: thearkdirector@gmail.com.