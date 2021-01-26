Conservation project will protect water quality in the Mitchell River

Piedmont Land Conservancy (PLC) has partnered with Womble Family Holdings, LLC to conserve a critical 283-acre parcel in the South Fork of the Mitchell River’s headwaters. The forested property contains several first order streams that contribute to the excellent water quality and aquatic life found in the South Fork.

“The Mitchell River watershed has long been one of PLC’s highest priority initiative areas,” says Kevin Redding, executive director of the organization. “We’re grateful that the Womble family recognized the conservation significance of these forested slopes, headwater streams, and wildlife habitat and partnered with PLC to ensure it remains that way.”

“We are only echoing what the three previous generations of owners would have wanted, and that is to preserve the natural beauty of the land. For me and my three sisters, I will express our sincere gratitude to PLC for enabling us to achieve that desire,” says Ralph Womble, the LLC’s manager.

Per the terms of the conservation easement, the property remains in the ownership of the LLC. However, it will never be subdivided or converted to residential development or other commercial uses. Limited forestry management, recreational use, and wildlife management are still allowed. The property provides one of Surry County’s most scenic vistas. It can be seen from Highway 21 and many of the public roads in the western portion of Surry County.

The conservation of this property supports PLC’s prior efforts in the Mitchell River drainage. In total, over 10,000 acres have been conserved helping to keep the cool, clear waters of the Mitchell River capable of supporting one of the region’s most well-known trout and smallmouth bass fisheries. Parts of the Mitchell River are recognized by the State of North Carolina as having Outstanding Resources Waters (ORW), which is the highest classification for water quality.

Piedmont Land Conservancy protects the region’s natural lands, farms, and waters for present and future generations. PLC connects people with nature. PLC has protected over 29,000 acres in 250 projects across its nine-county region of Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties. To learn more about the Conservancy, and how to support its efforts to protect farms, rivers, forests, wildlife habitat, and urban greenways and parks, visit www.piedmontland.org or call 336-691-0088.