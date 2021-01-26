Campout supports veteran groups

NORTH WILKESBORO — Local veterans organizations will host a campout on Feb. 6 to raise funds and bring awareness to the plight of homeless veterans.

VFW Post 1142 and the Williams/Canter Marine Corps League Detachment in Wilkes County will host the campout from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the VFW Campground, located at 802 Veterans Drive (formerly Beech St.) The cost is $25 per camper. Campers are encouraged to bring their own cardboard box to sleep in and may decorate the box to represent their family, business, organization, church, or a patriotic theme. A soup line dinner will be provided on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., bottle of water and snack for later, and coffee and biscuit on Sunday morning.

The campout event was proposed by Heather Dean, VFW Auxiliary life member and Associate of the Williams/Canter Marine Corps League Detachment.

“People don’t realize how much the Williams/Canter Detachment, and VFW Post 1142, are involved in our community. They have an emergency relief fund for veterans and their families in need including widows/widowers/orphans of military families; providing flags for military funerals; support Circles of Care; provide scholarships including: Chris Thompson, Becky McMillan, Patriots Pen, Patriot of the Year, Voice of Democracy for students, then also Teacher of the Year; support HOPE Ministry Food Bank; sponsor Gunny Claus (Christmas for children of deployed soldiers.) Our community got shut down due to the pandemic, which meant that we were not able to be out and about. Many of the donations received come from being at events, especially MerleFest and Apple Festival. Times have changed, but the need is still there, so I presented a new fundraiser to the League and Post,” Dean explained.

She got the idea from VFW Post 7648 in Ohio, who hosted a winter campout and created a symbolic homeless community to bring attention to the nation’s homeless veteran population.

While February might seem an inopportune time for outdoor camping, Dean said the winter event would be more symbolic not only for those who are homeless in all weather, but also to represent the hardships endured by those who have served in the military.

“One thing you learn from having conversations with veterans, is that our men and women in the armed forces have endured situations we could never fathom — hiding in fox holes, sleeping in wet jungles and desert heat, trudging through European winters, sometimes while under fire and many times hungry,” said Dean. “Thanks to their service and sacrifice we will never have to, so I think the least we could do is gain first hand perspective and spend one night in their shoes. Besides, it will be warmer here than it was in Ohio.”

Dean said that the cardboard boxes will be a visual to represent each homeless person.

“Even if you send in a donation, but can’t make the actual campout, we ask that a cardboard box still be donated. So many times numbers don’t translate until you have something tangible to attach it to,” Dead said.

The Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter will also be a part of the event. The shelter served 178 homeless individuals last year.

Dean said campers are encouraged to raise at least $100. She said a number of local businesses are donating and encouraging their employees to do so as well.

Monies raised at the event will go to local programs hosted by the VFW and Marine Corps League including an emergency relief fund for veterans and their families in need, flags for military funerals; Circles of Care; scholarships and more.

Those would like to support the event but not camp may donate to support a local veteran, auxiliary or associate member. Donations may be mailed to VFW Post 1142, P.O. Box 357, North Wilkesboro 28659.

For more information, sponsorships, or a tax deductible donation receipt, email therecordofwilkes@gmail.com, subject line Heather: Camp Out.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @RippleReporterK.