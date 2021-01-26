Alumni offer new scholarship

Elkin High School alumnus Doug Reinhardt discusses the new Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship with fellow alumni Larry Irwin (Class of ‘67) and Jason Couch (Class of ‘91) outside Elk Pharmacy in Elkin on Friday. Reinhardt is going door to door gathering donations toward the new scholarship for Elkin High School students. Photo by Lisa Michals / The Tribune Class of 2020 Senior Graduating Class Intentions 4-Year College Programs Elkin High School Students: 39% N.C. Statewide Average: 43% Community College/Technical/Trade Programs Elkin High School Students: 47% N.C. Statewide Average: 36% Military Post-Graduation Pursuits Elkin High School Students: 4.5% N.C. Statewide Average: 3.5% Post-Graduation Employment & Other Elkin High School Students: 9% N.C. Statewide Average: 18% Source: N.C. Department of Public Instruction Statistical Profile of 2020 Graduate Intentions

It was May of 2018, and the Elkin High School Class of 1968 members chuckled at their new status as “Golden Elks” upon reaching their 50-year class reunion.

When the party was over, they marveled at a lifetime of rekindled memories and the $600 remaining in their class reunion fund.

“After we had the 50th reunion, we realized there are some very successful people in the class, and a lot of them would help do something if we had some kind of focus,” said alumnus John Reed. “If everybody took this money who had their reunion and put that money together, we could put together a scholarship.”

There were informal alumni lunch meetings and ideas of pitching the scholarship to the 2020 all-class reunion, which inevitably was canceled due to the pandemic. And then, that $600 became the epitome of seed money and the power of networking.

“Betty (Holthouser) sent out an email to a lot of people, and then Doug (Reinhardt) started finding donors,” Reed said of his fellow alumni.

By the autumn of 2020, the modest $600 that could have been used to purchase more reunion decorations or door prizes, had ballooned to pledges worth $27,000 in scholarship donations, with a significant continuing endowment pledged, as well. The team got to work formalizing the Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship, led by Reinhardt. Holthouser brought with her non-profit expertise from her work at The ARK and other service organizations, and Reinhardt used his marketing background to build a website, produce fundraising flyers and publicize the effort via Elkin High School Facebook groups.

“I did a little math, and if half of everyone on the [alumni Facebook] groups gave $50, that would be $85,000 for our scholarship,” said Reinhardt, who currently lives in Statesville. “We have a lot of ideas, and right now I’m just going door to door in Elkin. I just left a flyer here at the optometry office.”

A community and technical focus

The Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship will target Elkin High School students — including recent graduates — who are seeking a two-year degree or certification from an in-state community college or vocational program. And whereas many scholarships require students to demonstrate a specific grade-point average or college entrance exam test score, the Blue and Gold selection criteria require that students have at least a C-average and write an essay about their commitment to achieving their goals. Students also must demonstrate a need for financial assistance.

“Most scholarships are aimed at 4-year bachelor’s degrees and there are very few scholarships for vocational and technical students,” said Reinhardt, who mentioned eligible career goals for students such as nursing, truck driving, plumbing and electrical contracting. “As I understand it, Elkin and Surry County have a shortage of plumbers and electrical contractors and other skilled occupations like that, so we are hoping to fill a void there. And we also think students are more likely to stay in Elkin and Surry County if they have that kind of certification.”

Additionally, the scholarship committee will consider applicants seeking their GED as long as they demonstrate a plan for continued community college, technical or vocational education afterward.

“We were looking at students who are not reached by your typical scholarships – not the top 10 percent of the graduates, but students who had skills in other areas. Maybe their academic status is not as high as others, but somebody who is motivated in different areas,” said Holthouser. “That came from John Reed. He’s a musician, and I think that kind of motivated him to think about students who are interested in things other than academics — he needs to be patted on the back. Everybody in our class so supported it and we were so excited.”

‘They didn’t know what to do with me’

Currently of Fancy Gap, Va., Reed is a singer-songwriter and former member of the beach music band Mixed Emotions, of which many members hailed from Elkin.

“I wasn’t one of these kids that fit right into the peg hole,” Reed said. “They didn’t know what to do with me. Just because you have some different idea or you’re a different kind of student, it doesn’t mean you can’t get help and have an idea worth pursuing.”

“We looked at the scholarships, and most of them are based on academics,” he said. “There are almost none that are like what we’re doing.”

Elkin High School college advisor Lily Porter works with each member of the senior class to consider their post-graduation options.

“There are a bunch of factors that go into deciding between a four-year or a technical career path,” said Porter, whose position is part of the statewide program called the Carolina College Advising Corps. “With a technical career path, do you want to learn a specific skill? Do you want to be closer to your family?”

“I have a lot of students saying, ‘Miss Porter, I’m not the strongest student and I don’t think a lot of scholarships would look at me,’” she said. “Just because a student has a C-average doesn’t mean a student doesn’t have great ideas or that they can’t work.”

The Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship will be open to students whose family income is at or below 75 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, which equates to an annual income of $53,689 for a family of four, for example, or a household income of $38,009 for a family of two people, according to guidelines shared by Reinhardt.

“This year, we’re still dealing with the effects of COVID,” Porter said. “Many families were hit really hard because of COVID, and having job stability is not something high schoolers used to think about but many are right now. And also, you save so much money” with a community college or technical education.

A scholarship for modern career paths

Scholarship organizers also recognize that career paths and earning potential are vastly different than when they graduated from high school.

In the past, graduates “went to the mill and went to work, or you went to college,” Reed recalled. “But the mill is no longer there in that sort of form. [Now], if you want to be an electrician or a plumber, these folks are making $100,000 a year. It’s not a mundane job, either, it’s a lifetime career.”

Porter points many Elkin High School students toward the Surry Community College website, where many program pages list earning potential and hiring prospects. She says if she has one piece of advice for parents as their high schoolers contemplate future careers, it’s to have “the money talk.”

“High school is free, and they aren’t thinking about the jobs their parents have,” said Porter, who helps students fill out scholarship applications. “That’s a really important part of senior year – thinking about what can you afford, what is the best option for you.”

Even if a student thinks they might not get awarded a scholarship, she always urges them to apply anyway. “Now is the time to be scrappy,” she said.

“A lot of kids think that if I don’t have A’s and B’s, I’m not going to get a cent,” said Reed on the group’s scholarship design. “That’s not true with us. If you come to us with a solid dream and a solid commitment, and you can show that that’s there in you, then we’re going to be right there behind you.”

A blue and gold legacy

The scholarship group has secured at least $25,000 in recurring donation pledges to date, and are structuring an endowment so that the scholarship can live on perpetually. They hope to begin with two scholarship awards this year. The value of the scholarship is not set because students will be required to apply for federal aid such as Pell Grants first, and then the Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship will help fill the gap toward the cost of the program and possibly living expenses, as well, Reinhardt said.

“That’s definitely one of the neat things about the Elkin community and our school – the support that our graduates have always given back to our school,” said Elkin High School Principal Joel Hoyle. “That’s not unusual; that’s just the way it is here.”

For more information on the scholarship, visit www.blueandgoldscholars.com.

