Yadkin Valley United Fund reaches 90 percent of goal

Yadkin Valley United Fund Executive Director David Steelman has announced that the organization has reached $166,000 of their 2021 goal of $185,000. Steelman said they have pledges and donations from more than 700 individuals and businesses in the Yadkin Valley.

The 2021 campaign will stay open for donations and pledges until May 31. The donor and board of director’s annual appreciation banquet is set for Saturday, April 17, at Cedarbrook Country Club.

Warren Bates of HCMH/Sodexo is currently serving as President for 2020-21. There are eighteen current board members serving through May 31 at which time three members will rotate off after serving two three year terms. President Bates said he would like to thank Frankie Pardue, FNB, Susan Stewart, Parkwood Eye Center and Phyllis Harris, Harris Leather for their six years of service.

Anyone interested in serving as a new board member Beginning June 1 for a three year term should contact Steelman or Bates.

Steelman wanted to remind all 501 (c) 3 non-profits serving citizens in the Yadkin Valley that want to apply for 2022 grants must submit online applications by April 15, 2021.

Scholarship applications must be completed and received by April 15, 2021. Both applications can be found on the YVUF website: Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org The YVUF mailing address is PO Box 593, Elkin NC 28621. Steelman can be reached at 336-469-2860 or Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com.