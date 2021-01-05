Vaccinations begin, elective surgeries suspended

Surry County remains listed as red with critical community spread of the COVID-19 virus on the statewide county alert system. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is among others in the state being stretched to capacity due to the virus. The hospital has announced that elective surgeries are now being suspended in order to ensure space for COVID and other critically ill patients.

“Like most hospitals in the area, our overall census has been very high over the last few weeks with approximately 30% or more being related to COVID-19. Effective today, we have suspended non time-sensitive elective surgeries in an effort to make beds available for those patients who are acutely ill. Patients who had elective surgery scheduled in the coming weeks will be contacted by their provider team for guidance,” said Laura Oakes, Marketing Director for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

“Hospital capacity is difficult to determine with the census of our ICU and hospital fluctuating on a daily, if not hourly basis. The high census can be attributed to COVID-19, as well as other chronically and acutely ill patients. We are following all recommended NCDHHS and CDC protocols and have ample PPE supplies to care for patients when they seek care at our facility,” Oakes continued.

The hospital has begun vaccinating healthcare workers and plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 75 in the coming weeks.

“We have vaccinated over 500 healthcare workers in the first two weeks of vaccine administration. We are working with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center to ensure that all healthcare workers in the county who wish to receive the vaccine are able to receive it,” Oakes said. “This week, we are vaccinating Mountain Valley Hospice staff, volunteers with our local rescue squads and other essential healthcare personnel. We anticipate being able to begin vaccinating those in the general public who are aged over 75 in the next few weeks. We will post information on how to schedule your vaccination appointment on our Facebook page and through blast emails from our physician practices.”

On behalf of the hospital, Oakes encouraged area residents to continue following all safety procedures related to COVID-19 as well as continue to keep up with their personal health issues.

“We continue to recommend that people not only mask, socially distance, and wash hands, but also that they make sure that they are continuing to seek routine care for preventive care and chronic care management,” said Oakes. “A great option for patients is to utilize our virtual care which is safe to do from home. Hugh Chatham Virtual Care offers access to patients seven days a week. You can access Hugh Chatham Virtual Care by downloading the app on your mobile device or visit www.hughchatham.org/virtualcare to access it through your web browser.”

