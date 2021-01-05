Elkin woman joins Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society

BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb University faculty and staff recently held an informal induction for Mackenzie Tilley, of Elkin, into the Gamma Beta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society. She joined the society as a representative of the Degree Completion Program.

Officials hope to have a formal in-person ceremony next semester when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Tilley is an accounting major, and her sponsor was Dr. Earl Godfrey,

Alpha Sigma Lambda National Honor Society was established in 1946 to honor superior scholarship and leadership to adult students. It is the largest and oldest chapter-based honor society for full and part-time adult students, with chapters at more than 250 colleges and universities.