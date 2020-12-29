Elkin Elementary premieres new DLI program

In fall 2019, Elkin City Schools began creating a complex program never before seen in the district, a Dual Language Immersion program (DLI). This program aims to get children bilingual by the time they leave elementary school in Spanish and English.

Pam Colbert, Director of Global Studies and Virtual Learning, accredits the initial reasoning behind starting the program to wanting to “set apart the kids in Elkin” and prepare them for a diverse, competitive world. She believes that, sometimes, living in such a close-knit small town like Elkin allows people to forget how diverse our world is. This program will allow students to develop a love and appreciation for multiple languages and cultures.

The school needed many resources to start this program, and Colbert is highly appreciative of the school board’s support. Partnerships with Onslow County and Appalachian State University have also been beneficial regarding supplies and teacher resources.

These resources and partnerships are especially valuable now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many complications arose due to this pandemic, namely the initial hiring process and the gathering of student interest. Colbert says the teacher they initially hired was unable to leave her country due to travel restrictions. This unexpected change left the school in a scramble to find teachers as the school year rapidly approached. They also had many students drop the program as some parents had concerns about in-person learning.

Thankfully, the elementary school was able to find two new teachers, and they still had a large amount of interest with 27 students in the class. The teachers, Evalisse Minoso and Dysnora Morillo, have been amazed by the growth these students have shown in the short time they have been able to teach them.

“It’s a very beautiful process,” as Morillo described watching the students learn and grow in both Spanish and English.

Research shows that language learning is much easier for younger children. Both Morillo and Minoso agree that students are highly surpassing their expectations. The students all seem to be enjoying the experience, too. Despite COVID-19 forcing students to stay distant, these teachers believe that they are pushing past these difficulties and learning to interact with each other from a distance.

In the future, Morillo and Minoso hope students will become more culturally aware and accepting of others’ differences. When Minoso was in high school, there were only 93 Hispanic students in the whole Surry County school system. This low quantity made it easy for many people to ignore the Spanish language and culture — something that this program strives to combat.

Minoso and Morillo are grateful to have enthusiastic students and an involved pool of parents during this process. They look forward to watching their students develop a more profound love for other cultures as they become bilingual. They think the program will be a tremendous success and believe that “it’s going to keep growing and growing.”

Breanna Laws is a member of the Elkin High School Journalism Club.