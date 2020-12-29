Elkin alumnus wins short film award

A scene from “Overnight” directed by Thomas Mendolia. Thomas Mendolia

An Elkin High School alumnus has claimed an honor at the 11th annual Joedance Film Festival in Charlotte. Thomas Mendolia, a 2007 graduate of Elkin High School, directed “Overnight” which was presented the Judges Award at the virtual film festival held in August.

Mendolia called the award “a huge honor.”

His high school pass time is what lead Mendolia to filmmaking.

“During High School I skateboarded quite a bit, and it was there that birthed my love for filmmaking,” said Mendolia. “I took my mom’s camera and brought it with us, filming and editing skate videos of me and my friends. At the same time, I had a passion for the performing arts, which caused me to go to UNC Greensboro, where I earned a BFA in Acting. While I was at UNCG, my affinity for filmmaking crept back in, this time it wasn’t skate videos, but short narratives, dramas, comedies, etc. I just loved to tell stories inspired by the world I knew.”

After graduating from UNCG, Mendolia moved to New York City with the dream of becoming an actor.

“I ended up slowly falling back in the film world yet again,” he said. “I continued to write and direct short films, mainly about family, with a hint of magical realism that I picked up from my days in the Appalachian region. I finally leaned into the fact that the world was pushing me towards filmmaking, and decided to go back for my MFA in Film, with a concentration in Directing. I got into USC (University of Southern California) and spent the past three years in my element, studying and learning.”

Mendolia explained that the film “Overnight” was a film separate from his USC’s projects that was brought to him by Matthew Carlson (writer, producer, lead actor), with whom he shared a mutual friend from UNCG.

“We shot it over four days during the summer of 2018, and we couldn’t be prouder of its reception. We did a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds, and I want to mention that one of the Associate Producers on the film who was a major donor and supporter of the film was fellow Elkin local, Nicholas Wilkins, who was a fellow skateboarder and dear friend. We’ve kept in touch all these years and actually recently went on a trip to Iceland together recently,” Mendolia said.

He went on to share more about the film.

“‘Overnight’ began with the universal question ‘what if?’ ‘What if she says no?’ or ‘What if they don’t like me?’ It’s a question we ask ourselves quite often, but in today’s political climate, it’s a question that has gotten more and more serious. Before ‘Overnight’ was written, the question was asked, ‘what if my loved one gets sick? How am I going to ever afford the hospital bills? What happens if they pass away? What do I do then?’ With today’s health care the way it is, millions of hardworking Americans are left by the wayside to fend for themselves. ‘Overnight’ is the story of one such individual who is dealing with the death of a spouse, taking her belongings and ashes across the country with what money he has left.

“The script was written with the idea that one person’s story of grief can be universal . We have all dealt with loss, and heartache, but I believe it is what we do next that makes us who we are. It is the choices we make afterwards, to either sink or swim in this unrelenting world, that inspire others and bring everyone together.

“‘Overnight’ is first and foremost a journey. It is James’ journey through grief that he cannot get through alone. It is through the help of an unexpected community that James is able to move on. I hope at the end of this film, audience members will find the inspiration to reach out to strangers, to open themselves up, and to ask themselves, ‘What if I helped?’”

With the Joedance award under his belt, Mendolia already has other projects in the festival circuit and a possible feature film deal.

“After ‘Overnight’ was completed, I began working on my next project, which was my USC thesis film, a drama/horror named ‘Mr. Thisforthat.’ Horror is not necessarily my element, so I channeled into the film what I knew best, complicated familial relationships, and magical realism. ‘Mr. Thisforthat’ is currently in the festival circuit. It landed me an agent and a manager, who then sent me and the writer out to pitch a ‘feature film’ version of the short. Currently, we have a deal with a major studio pending, so if all goes well ‘Mr. Thisforthat’ will be my first feature film, and we will start production this coming year.”

Mendolia also has another short film in the works about the friendship between Milton Humason (a janitor) and Edwin Hubble (renowned astrophysicist), and their work together on the theories that led to the Big Bang.

“The project received The Sloan Science Foundation Grant, which fully funds the short film. We were supposed to have shot the film this past June, however COVID halted production, and we have been on hold ever since. We are currently planning on shooting the film June of 2021,” he said.

Mendolia lives in Los Angeles with his wife Cheryl (who played the woman in ‘Overnight’) and their two dogs.

