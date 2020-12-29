Local woman pens self-help book on relationships

Carrie Jeroslow

The pandemic has created much change and uncertainty, but one local woman has used this time to write her first book. Carrie Jeroslow is a personal coach as well as a local business owner. She said her new book “Why Do They Always Break Up With Me? The Ultimate Guide to Overcome Heartbreak for Good” is something she has wanted to write for the past 14 years.

“The pandemic activated something deep inside of me that said that now was the time to do it,” said Jeroslow. “Within three months the book was completed. In June, it was a #1 best-selling book on Amazon.”

Jeroslow, co-owner of Elkin Creek Vineyard, said the shutdown in the spring is why the idea came to fruition to begin working on the book she had longed to write for more than a decade.

“It was March 15, 2020 and everything had just shut down due to COVID. Uncertainties were flooding in from everywhere. And instead of fear overtaking me, a resolve filled my heart. I needed to help people in a more far-reaching way than I had been doing. I had a strong desire to assist people in their healing, specifically from relationship break-ups,” Jeroslow explained.

“I had struggled with intimate relationships from the time I was 18 years old, culminating with my divorce in 2004,” she continued. “I was so devastated by the divorce that I dove into figuring out why my relationships always ended the same way. After three months of intense self-reflection, I had figured it out, and healed a big part of me that kept me from having a soulmate relationship experience. One year later, my soulmate magically walked into my office. We have now been married for over 13 years. And since then, I have coached many clients to have the same kind of transformative experience.”

In addition to the book, Jeroslow also offers an eight-week course where she works directly with clients through the steps outlined in the book.

The pandemic had made life more stressful for individuals and put a strain on those in relationships, but Jeroslow said this can also be a transformative time for those ready to improve their relationships and ultimately themselves.

“It really is an amazing time to do the work on yourself — to look within,” she said. “To look at why relationships have failed in your life and take the time when we’re all at home to do that work and to come out of this COVID time flourishing and really ready within ourselves to go deeper within our current relationship or to meet someone new.”

Jeroslow’s book “Why Do They Always Break Up With Me? The Ultimate Guide to Overcome Heartbreak for Good” is available on Amazon or signed copies may be purchased at carriejeroslow.com.

