New Habitat home completed in time for Christmas

JONESVILLE — Hometown Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 48th new home, just in time for Christmas. This newest home was built on Park Street in Jonesville, in partnership with a married couple named Alex and Haley, who are parents to two children.

Habitat works with qualifying program partners who have a need for an affordable home, who have the ability to afford a mortgage and maintenance costs of a home, and who have the willingness to partner with Habitat to build a home. As part of Habitat’s program qualifications, each approved applicant must complete 250 hours of volunteer service, called “sweat equity,” and must take over 30 hours of homebuyer education courses.

Once all requirements are successfully completed, Habitat’s program partners then purchase the home they helped build through a 0% interest mortgage, with no profit added to the sales price. Habitat then uses these mortgage repayments to help more people build and purchase affordable homes.

“This was a very challenging year with the pandemic, but Alex and Haley worked hard to achieve their homeownership goal, and it was such a pleasure to work with them,” said Tom Bauguess, program director.

With the official purchase completed on Dec. 16, 2020, the family of four was able to move into their new Habitat home just in time for Christmas.

Alex and Haley’s home was primarily funded by a generous gift from Gilmer Hinson and his family.

Habitat typically holds an in-person dedication service to celebrate the completion of each new home, however due to the pandemic a dedication service for this home will be held virtually. This service will be announced for sometime in mid January 2021.

Hometown HFH was formed from the merger of Wilkes HFH and Upper Yadkin Valley HFH in July 2020. The organization is based in Wilkesboro and Elkin, and serves Wilkes, Yadkin, and Surry Counties in NC. The two chapters that merged have been operating in this region since 1988, and raise 100% of their funds in the organization’s local service area.

Hometown HFH operates the Habitat ReStores located in Jonesville and Wilkesboro, where proceeds from the sale of new and gently used items help to fund the local affordable shelter ministry.

The organization has big plans for the next couple of years, with three new homes planned for Wilkesboro and two new homes planned for Yadkinville.

“Hometown Habitat will be building a record number of new homes in all three of the counties we serve over the next several of years, and that is possible thanks entirely to the outstanding support we have received from our local communities,” said Isaac Kerns, executive director.

Kerns added, “Habitat was designed from day one to be a network of independent local chapters that raise funds only in the places we serve, so this local support is critical to making Habitat’s affordable shelter ministry possible.”

For more information about Hometown Habitat for Humanity, visit facebook.com/HometownHabitat.