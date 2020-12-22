Santa parades through Elkin

Santa waves from a Elkin Fire truck during a mini-parade through the streets of Elkin. Santa is joined by an Elf and a Snowman for a mini-parade to wave to town residents in Elkin on Saturday afternoon.

Santa spent some time cruising the streets of Elkin in style on Saturday, riding in one of the Elkin Fire Department trucks. One of his elves, a snowman, a reindeer and Sparky the firedog joined in the procession through town, waving to area residents.

“We felt this was a good way to spread some Christmas cheer during these most unusual times,” said Town Manager Brent Cornelison ahead of Saturday’s procession. “Special thanks our police, fire and recreational department staff, Natalie Eidson with Explore Elkin and Elementary School Principal, Emily Rycroft for helping make this happen.”

Cornelison said the parade was well received with many families outside in their yards or parked along the parade route to wave as Santa passed.

