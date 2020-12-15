County announces new Human Services Director

Yadkin County Clerk of Court Beth Holcomb (left) swears in the new Yadkin County Human Services Director Kimberly Irvine.

Yadkin County has announced the retirement of its Human Services Director as well as her replacement.

Kim Harrell retired on Nov. 30 after serving the county for 33 years. During her time with the county she served in various capacities including a social worker and the DSS Director. Under her leadership the Social Services and the Health Department consolidated into the Human Services Agency.

“Her experience, knowledge and commitment to the community will greatly be missed. We wish Kim many happy days spent with her precious granddaughter!” said Lisa Hughes, Yadkin County Manager.

According to a press release from the county, the new Human Services Director for the county will be Kimberly Irvine.

Irvine has served as the Deputy Secretary at the Department of Human Services in Baltimore, MD, the York Poquoson Director of Social Services, and the Instructional Designer & Curriculum Developer at the Virginia Department of Social Services amongst other positions and professional accolades.

“Her accomplishments span overseeing the state of Maryland’s Department of Human Services Child Support, Family Investment and Social Services Administrations to advising the Governor’s office and members of the Cabinet on issues impacting human services and managing over $2.5 billion in federal and state funding while providing leadership to more than 6300 employees. Her expansive knowledge and years of experience have well-positioned her for this role in Yadkin County,” stated the release.

Irvine will be responsible for overseeing the human services programs and training development operations. She will work collaboratively with state departments, ensure optimal delivery of front-line programs, develop departmental goals and continue to keep the community safe and healthy.

The Human Services Department is comprised of the Social Services Division, the WIC (Women, Infant, and Children) Division, the Medical Clinic and Environmental Health. Their mission is to protect and improve the health and quality of life of the citizens of Yadkin County. This is accomplished through strengthening families, promotion of self-sufficiency, eliminating poverty, assuring and maintaining a healthy environment, education of the people, providing preventative health services and enforcing state rules and regulations.

To contact the Yadkin County Human Services Agency, please call 336-849-7910. The agency can also be found on Facebook at Yadkin County Human Services Agency for frequent updates on active COVID-19 cases, new programs, health and safety tips and more.