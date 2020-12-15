Jonesville councilmember honored

Michael Tilley is sworn in to serve on the Jonesville Town Council. Tracy Wall is sworn in for another term on the Jonesville Town Council. Tracy Wall is sworn in for another term on the Jonesville Town Council. County Chairman Kevin Austin (left) and Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Matthew Dolge (right) present the Grady Hunter Award to Wayne Moore.

JONESVILLE — Longtime Jonesville Town Council Member Wayne Moore was honored on Monday. Moore did not file for re-election and Monday was his final meeting as a member of the council. Moore has served on the council for 17 years. In a surprise ceremony, Moore was presented with the Grady Hunter Award.

Matthew Dolge, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, and County Chairman Kevin Austin presented the award which is named for a past Yadkin County Commissioner and honors local leaders.

Dolge, who served as the very first town manager of the town of Jonesville, reflected on Moore’s years of service to the town and also his work as a member of the Northwest Piedmont Council of Governments which then merged to become the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Dolge called Moore’s leadership instrumental in those organizations.

“Wayne has been a tremendous leader for us. He was one of those trusted voices in the room that people would go to,” said Dolge.

Moore gave a brief speech reflecting on his 17 years on the Town Council and the changes that had come to the town during his tenure.

“I do have some precious memories,” Moore said of his time on the board.

The town’s water system updates, the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority partnership with Ronda and Elkin, the partnership with Elkin for the ABC Store which brings in revenue for both towns, were just a few of the accomplishments Moore noted.

“Our relationship with Elkin has changed so much over the years,” Moore also shared. “Seventeen years ago there was very little dialogue between the two towns.” He also noted the upcoming project to build a footbridge connecting the two towns.

Moore also praised the work of town staff, particularly during the last few months of the pandemic.

“I have to say that my tenure with the town of Jonesville on the town board has been one of the most rewarding thing in my life,” Moore concluded. “I will be here to support you.”

Town Manager Michael Pardue and other board members thanked Moore for his leadership and work on the board.

On Monday, re-elected Councilmembers Tracy Wall and Regina Adkins as well as newcomer to the board Michael Tilley were sworn in.

