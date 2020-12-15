Returning board members sworn in

Re-elected Commissioners Tommy Wheeler and Robert Ball are sworn in for another term on the Elkin Town Board.

The Elkin Town Board meeting on Monday began with a swearing in ceremony for re-elected officials Commissioners Robert Ball and Tommy Wheeler and Mayor Sam Bishop. The board then voted for Commissioner Cicely McCulloch as mayor pro tem.

The remaining town businesses was handled with swift efficiency. The board voted its approval to accept a land donation from Dr. Adrienne Classen for land that is currently being used for mountain bike trails at the Municipal Park. Parks and Recreation Director Adam McComb explained that the land had been leased to the town from Dr. Classen with a long-term plan to eventually donate the property to remain in use as the bike trail. A sign will be placed noting the donation of the park land.

The Elkin Dog Park was also discussed during the meeting and plans will be in the works to move the location. The current location of the park has sustained damage to the fencing after multiple flooding events in recent months. A new location on Standard Street will offer a larger space for the dog park and in an area not as prone to flooding. The board voted in favor of the new location. The Friends of the Dog Park will be raising funds to complete the project.

