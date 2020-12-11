Toddler killed in hit and run

Authorities are investigating a suspected hit and run death of a toddler that occurred on Traphill Road. Trooper J. Swagger said at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a reported hit and run collision in Wilkes County on Traphill Road at Jettie Joines Ave., near One Mile Road.

“The initial investigation indicates a two-year-old child wandered away from his residence and was located by family members along the roadside in the area,” Swagger said. “To seek medical assistance, the child was initially transported by a family member to the Mountain View Fire Department but was pronounced deceased at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.”

Investigators said the child had been left at home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house. The child has been identified as Atticus Stamey, age 2, of Hays.

The Highway Patrol is asking for public assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of Traphill Road from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. The vehicle involved was most likely traveling north on Traphill Road. Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

The investigation is on-going. Additional details will be reported as they become available.