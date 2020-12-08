Wreaths Across America Day at Hollywood Cemetery

Elkin’s Hollywood Cemetery will be a part of the Wreaths Across America project for the first time this year, honoring this national nonprofit’s mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.

Becky Dursee of the local Daughters of the American Revolution spoke briefly about the project to place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at the November meeting of the Elkin Town Board.

According to a press release from the organization, “Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.”

Wreaths Across America was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath—laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousand of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond,

The wreath ceremony is planned for Saturday, Dec. 19.

The goal for the local Jonathan Hunt Chapter of DAR is to raise enough funds to place 153 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Hollywood Cemetery, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the net generation about the sacriﬁces made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across American would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Hollywood Cemetery, are invited to visit waa.org Group ID NC0394P Location ID NCHLWD to learn more.