Virtual event kicks off holiday season

Sparkling lights shine on Main Street in downtown Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Santa’s mailbox at the Rock Facade park in downtown Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Simply Chic Boutique’s window shines in shades of silver and blue. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune The windows at The Wisdom Table shine with the spirit of the season. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Festive decorations light up the windows of shops along Main Street in Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Beautifully lit trees in the Rock Facade linear park in downtown Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Santa and Mrs. Claus make a special virtual appearance for Light Up Night in Elkin. Courtesy photo

Light Up Night in downtown Elkin was cold and rainy but there were still many cheerfully decorated windows along Main Street. Despite the scaled-down event due to the pandemic and dreary conditions, some shoppers did take advantage of the night to purchase items from local shops. Leslie Schlender with the town of Elkin said local businesses were pleased with the turnout given the circumstances.

“They are looking forward to it being a good kick off to supporting local businesses for everyone’s Christmas list shopping,” said Schlender.

A virtual event with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus took place for Light Up Night. The show on Facebook Live featured a reading of “The Baker’s Dozen” presented by the Elkin Public Library, as well as a special holiday performance by the Academy of Dance Arts.

“We were thrilled that Santa and Mrs. Claus we’re able to take time out of their busy schedules to chat with our area kids. They enjoyed themselves so much that they’ve agreed to visit with us again next year,” said Dan Butner of the Foothills Arts Center. “They also want to remind all the kids that they can still leave letters to him in the mailbox at the Rock Facade Park, and he promises a reply to every child.”

Butner said a few hundred kids tuned in for the live stream presented by the Main Street Advisory Board and Foothills Arts Center.

Some portions of the show will be re-aired on Facebook during the holiday season.

“We’d like to thank the Main Street Advisory Board, Foothills Arts Center, Elkin Public Library, Academy of Dance Arts, Explore Elkin, Elkin Creek Winery, Downtown Elkin Business Association, and the Elkin Vine Line for making the event possible,” Butner added.

Main Street and Community Manager Laura Gaylord said she hopes area residents will continue to remember their local retailers as they continue holiday shopping.

The Friday following Thanksgiving was a busy one for downtown shoppers, Gaylord reported, though Saturday was slower than in years past during the annual Shop Small event.

“We ran a promotion to give away Downtown Bucks for those spending a certain amount in our retail stores. I am still picking up entries but was pleasantly surprised how many I have collected so far,” said Gaylord.

“People really want to support their local businesses, but during this past year, I think many have gotten out of the habit of shopping local first,” Gaylord added. “Being stuck in your home promotes on-line shopping, and that is tough for local retailers, especially if they don’t have the means to sell their products online. I really enjoy the Shop Small promotion each year, and I know the downtown merchants look forward to it, too.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.