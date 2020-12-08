New bridge coming to Yadkin County

ELKIN – N.C. Department of Transportation officials recently awarded a contract to replace a small bridge in Yadkin County.

A bridge on Mountain View Church Road over an upper tributary of the South Deep Creek will be replaced by Smith-Rowe LLC, of Mount Airy for $504,000. The new bridge, north of Hamptonville, will replace a 52-year-old structure that has significant weight restrictions. The new structure will be a 60-foot long bridge and contain 10-foot-wide lanes with 4-foot-wide shoulders and an asphalt surface.

Smith-Rowe crews may begin construction as early as April 1, and should complete the project by March 14, 2022. During construction, traffic will be detoured on Old U.S. 421, and Marler Road.

Transportation officials remind drivers to follow detour signs and obey all posted speed limits.