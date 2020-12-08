COVID-19 threatens downtown Elkin small businesses

Many small business owners put their heart and soul into their business as it becomes their livelihood. This year has impacted many of these businesses in the worst way possible, forcing them to shut their doors. Downtown Elkin was no exception. While some businesses could stay open, many were forced to close. There are different ways these businesses chose to deal with this crisis, and all of the business owners have a unique perspective on the effects of the pandemic.

When first made to close, several business owners were caught entirely off guard. These circumstances were not only shocking to Marla Eggers, owner of Southern on Main, but they were financially detrimental. Eggers’ restaurant was able to proceed with to-go orders, but even this caused some problems. As she puts it, “We were working way harder, making less money, and everything was different.” These closures did not only impact restaurants, but nearly all downtown businesses felt hard hit by the pandemic sweeping through the country.

Laura Wood, owner of The November Room, said that the pandemic put her business nearly ten months behind on payments. Curbside service and online ordering were offered but, unfortunately, were not as successful as pre-pandemic business. Wood said that while offering these services, “the business was down about seventy-five percent.”

Thankfully though, some businesses were able to thrive. Wendy McClamrock, owner of The Downtown Dog, feels as though she has been “blessed.”

“We’ve actually had record-breaking times,” she remarked. The Downtown Dog, a pet grooming service, has been operating business as usual. However, there were still many precautionary measures that had to be taken.

Many business owners had to change their methods to accommodate ordinances and personal concerns. Belvia Shore, owner of Belvia’s Salon and Day Spa, had to pay a particular amount of attention to COVID-19 procedures, being that her business is highly close contact. Some of these procedures include more intense cleaning and sanitizing of equipment and limiting capacity within the salon. In response to mask requirements, Shore said, “If a business requires you to wear a mask then… what’s it going to hurt?”

Many business owners disagree on the subject of mask-wearing – each for their own extremely personal reasons. McClamrock has a son with an immunodeficiency disorder, and this has made her take the restrictions much more seriously. She also has to take these masks seriously as it is only her and her close friend, Tutti, running the business. When asked what would happen if one of them caught COVID-19, Wendy responded, “We would have to close.” It upsets her when people disrespect her boundaries, and she has even been threatened on social media due to her strict mask policy.

Wood has also been threatened online, but for a different reason. Wood has a medical exemption from wearing a mask and, therefore, does not wear one in her store. This has caused her to receive internet backlash. However, Wood does state that she does everything she can to ensure others’ safety without wearing a mask. This includes getting tested frequently and keeping socially distant.

In terms of future prospects, all businesses contacted agree that this pandemic will have a long-lasting impact. Many owners are frightened over the possibility of having to close and be back at square one again. However, they do all feel better prepared in case another situation like this arises. Due to the pandemic, many of them now have official plans in place and emergency funds set aside as a precautionary measure.

All downtown businesses can say that this pandemic has changed their routines, but many business owners are able to feel a sense of mutual understanding. Despite current fear, they are still able to hold onto the hope that Elkin will push past this event in history. As Shore explained, “If everyone just works together… we’ll all come out of it eventually.”

Breanna Laws is a member of the Elkin High School Journalism Club.