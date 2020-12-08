School Board members sworn in

Larry Wagoner is sworn in to serve on the Elkin City School Board.

Returning Elkin School Board Member Dr. Richard Brinegar and newcomer to the board Larry Wagoner were sworn in during Monday’s meeting of the Elkin School Board.

“It’s an honor for me to serve once again,” said Brinegar.

Wagoner added that he wanted to make sure all students got the best education possible.

The board voted to select Dr. Will Ballard as School Board Chairman and Frank Beals as Vice Chairman.

At the start of Monday’s meeting, Beals apologized for comments he made during a school board meeting in September when he referred to students as “lazy” for not completing remote school work.

“I made an offensive statement regarding some of our student population. I referred to their lack of attendance in a very derogatory manner. I was not taking into consideration the social and emotional aspects of remote learning for many. I obviously did not take into consideration the lack of reliable internet for many. I am truly sorry for the statement and for the hurt feelings that it has caused. I want what is best for all students at Elkin City Schools. I believe in their ability to navigate the difficult times with grace and success. I believe that our teachers and administration are doing everything they can to ensure that,” said Beals.

Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange addressed the board during the meeting, discussing the ever-increasing case counts of COVID-19 in the county. Ange discussed the new coding system in which Surry County has been deemed red indicating critical community spread of the disease. While case counts are on the rise, Ange did praise the work of area schools in following the three W’s of washing hands, waiting six feet apart and wearing masks to limit spread of COVID-19. Ange said there have been no cluster outbreaks at any of the county’s three school systems.

“Elkin City Schools has done very well. They have gotten through this whole point so far with no clusters so kudos to the school and the good job they are doing. But as a county and as a whole we are not doing as well as some,” said Ange.

Mask compliance county-wide was a major issue, Ange said.

“That continues to be an issue in Surry County with everyone being compliant with masking. I think that is one of the reasons schools do so well because they are practicing the three Ws, they are wearing the masks, they are distancing. We have a lot of places in Surry County and people that aren’t masking. Of course this proves that those masks do work, social distancing works and you put that layered effect and we have a really good outcome.” said Ange.

