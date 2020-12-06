County board to pick new leader Monday

Two years ago, Commissioner Mark Marion is sworn into office by Judge Marion Boone. As vice chairman, he seems poised to remain in a leadership for the coming year. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — Monday’s meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners spells the end of the board’s regularly scheduled meetings for the calendar year.

It also is a beginning for the commissioners, too, as they elect officers for the coming year.

The meeting will begin with two commissioners being sworn into office after the November election. Chairman Larry Johnson and Commissioner Van Tucker ran unopposed this year.

Then comes the election of the next chairman and vice chairman.

Buck Golding was chairman of the board in December 2016 when he said he was relinquishing his spot to his vice chair, Commissioner Eddie Harris.

“We don’t want it to be stale,” Golding said at the time.

Harris served two years as chairman before stepping aside himself in 2018.

“I don’t want to give appearance to citizens of the county that I somehow am running the county,” said Harris. “I don’t think that’s healthy.”

Tucker became chairman and held the spot for just one year, with Commissioner Johnson as vice chair.

Then he stepped aside, and Johnson was voted chairman with Commissioner Mark Marion his second in command. Now it looks like Johnson will only serve one year himself.

In July a few people spoke up during public forum, saying Johnson should resign as chairman for signing his name to a document without checking with the other board members to see what they thought.

In June, Johnson signed a memorandum of understanding penned by the Surry County Chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). The mayors of Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain also signed.

Part of the statement reads that the death of George Floyd caught on video “was not only unnecessary, but also reflects the systemic impacts of racial injustice in our country.”

The few guests in attendance at the July meeting thought that if Johnson were signing this MOU, then he was implying that this systemic racial injustice is also taking place in Surry County.

One speaker, Semona Creasy, went so far as to say that Johnson and the three mayors should all resign their elected positions.

The chairman was home sick for that meeting, but addressed the issue at the August meeting.

When speaking to someone from the local branch of the NAACP, Johnson recalled, “We agreed that what happened in Minnesota was distasteful and we would hate to see that done anywhere. We also agreed and, through his own voice, said, ‘We don’t have that problem in Surry County.’ That one statement. And I said ‘Amen to that.’”

Johnson said the local chapter president, Craig Smith, asked, “‘Wouldn’t it be nice if the elected leaders of Surry County, that we all just sit down and talk?’ … I thought, ‘You know what, that’s a good idea, too.’”

Johnson said he never implied that anyone in this county, and especially in local law enforcement, were acting out in a racist fashion.

He said the one mistake he did make was a bad one: he didn’t confer with his fellow board members before signing the document.

Nothing more was said about his position until a month ago when discussing jail funding. Johnson said any decisions made on this would happen with someone else as chairman because he would decline if asked to hold the position another year.

• With the revolving pattern the board has taken the past four years, it seems likely that either Marion or Commissioner Bill Goins would take over the top spot.

Goins just finished up his final year as a school principal back in June and has more free time to devote to board affairs.

According to the county, Goins has joined several boards and committees in his two years on the board:

Board of Social Services, Mount Airy/Surry County Liaison Committee, Flat Rock/Bannertown Water/Sewer Authority, Mount Airy/Surry County Airport Authority, Northern Surry Hospital Board, Partners Behavioral Health Board, Property Committee.

Marion’s duties include: Recreation Advisory Committee, Board of Social Services, Child Protection Team, Flat Rock/Bannertown Water/Sewer Authority, Mount Airy/ Surry County Airport Authority, Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), Surry County Housing Consortium, Budget and Finance Committee, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

The board meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse in Dobson.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.