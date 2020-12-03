Two dead in head-on collision in Dobson

DOBSON — Two people died in a head-on collision Wednesday evening on U.S. 601 in Dobson.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said 9-1-1 Communications received a call at 7:01 p.m. about an accident, which was only about a mile from the call center.

The wreck occurred on U.S. 601 at Collins Road, which is just north of the off-ramp to Dobson.

Shelton said an SUV and a four-door sedan hit straight on. A male driver and a female driver were both killed, with no passengers in either vehicle.

Jeffrey Allen Adkins, 42, was listed as living on Crutchfield Road, just off U.S. 601 near the Yadkin River.

Adkins was driving a Nissan car that struck a Kia SUV driven by Kimberly McHone Beasley, 54, of 180 Noonkester Drive, Mount Airy.

Both Shelton and the N.C. Highway Patrol said it appeared that Adkins’ Nissan strayed across the center line into the other lane. Shelton said the Beasley may have tried to swerve at the last second.

In addition to the Highway Patrol and his own EMS, Shelton said several agencies responded to assist with the accident and also traffic control.

On hand were the Dobson and Mount Airy rescue squads, Dobson and Central Surry fire departments, Dobson police and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.