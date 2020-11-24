Shoppers encouraged to shop local

Downtown Elkin businesses are hoping customers will take part in the Shop Small event this weekend on Friday and Saturday. Shop Small weekend offers a chance to enjoy holiday shopping, support local business, and a chance to win prizes.

Customers who spend at least $20 at participating retailers this weekend can enter to win prizes of $100 in Downtown Elkin Bucks. Entry boxes will be available where shoppers can enter the drawing which will take place the following week.

“Retailers are excited to see you, and will follow recommendations for safe shopping. Please be sure to wear a mask, and practice social distancing while shopping,” said Main Street Manager Laura Gaylord. “Our local businesses need all the support they can get to continue growing, and are looking forward to seeing you. Enjoy your shopping experience and good luck!

Saturday is also the final Cruise In of the season, and shops are offering special events and promotions. The library is also offering a Winter Scavenger Hunt for the children this same weekend. Visit the Elkin Library Facebook page for details or stop by the library.

“It’s been an unusual year, but our downtown is staying strong and our businesses continue to stay open for our community,” said Gaylord. “Please enjoy a stroll downtown this weekend with family and explore all the new shops that have opened the past nine months. Don’t forget Market, Standard and Commerce Streets, as they are a part of downtown too!”

