Flash flooding causing dangerous driving conditions

Flooding causes local road closures. The road is closed near East Elkin Full Gospel Church on Hwy 268. Photo courtesy of Beanie Taylor The intersection of James St. and Memorial Dr. in Elkin as of 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Newell Hauser Flooding near Elkin Public Library. Dawn Bagale | The Tribune Flooding is causing damage to roads in Elkin. Portions of the road are damaged on S. Bridge St. near Combs Butcher Shoppe. Dawn Bagale | The Tribune

Heavy rains are once again causing flash flooding in Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

Flash flooding is causing treacherous driving conditions all across Yadkin County, said Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Vestal cautioned motorists to drive slowly as water is covering the roads in many places all across the county posing hydroplaning risks for vehicles. Vestal said one rescue had already been done early Thursday morning of a vehicle that hydroplaned into a deep portion of standing water.

During flash flooding Vestal often uses the phrase “turn around, down drown” to remind drivers to avoid standing water. In the early morning hours on Thursday he said the issue is that some standing water is not as visible until it is too late for motorists to avoid the water on roadways.

A two-hour delay for Elkin City Schools as well as Yadkin County Schools became a remote learning day due to hazardous road conditions.