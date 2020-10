Roadways in Elkin flooded due to Tropical Storm Zeta. Elkin park under water.

Heavy rains and wind from Tropical Storm Zeta are causing problems around the area. Parks in Elkin are closed due to flooding as is the Fisher River Park in Dobson.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said the storm has caused multiple problems in the county including accidents and mudslides on Hwy 268.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.