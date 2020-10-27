Orthopedic Endowment to provide funds for injury prevention

Fund are available through the Surry Orthopedic Endowment to organizations within Surry County to assist with promoting health and injury prevention education. Applications for the funds are due by Nov. 15.

The Surry Orthopedic Endowment is in memory of Dr. Gil Burke. Burke operated an orthopedic practice in Mount Airy for many years until his death in 2002. It was the desire of his family and his friends to set up the Surry Orthopedic Endowment in his memory.

“On behalf of Dr. Skip Whitman, Shelby O’Toole, RN and myself, we are excited to honor Dr. Gil Burke’s memory in helping prevent orthopedic injuries in our communities, here in Surry County. This year we have a total of $2,500 to give out by Dec. 1,” said Dr. John Orta.

The purpose of the endowment is to assist in promoting health, injury prevention, safety education, and/or equipment needs for youth organizations/schools of Surry County.

The youth organizations/schools which will be eligible to receive this endowment must be in either a school sponsored athletic programs or a league/national organization (Blue Ridge Football League, Boy Scouts of America, etc.) within Surry County. This endowment may not be given to any individual, only to an organization.

The director or head of the organization is to request what will be needed by their group and fill out a questionnaire or request via a letter. This can range from equipment items (with improving safety in mind), to providing instructional or educational material/persons to help improve the safety of the youth (concussion training.) The request must then be signed off by the athletic director or head of the organization.

The request will be reviewed by the Surry Orthopedic Endowment Board and the recipient will be notified. The item requested will be confirmed and the board will assist in purchasing/procuring the needs that were requested and present then present it to the organization.

This will be an annual event presented in the month of December of each year.

For more information or to request an application email surryorthpedicendowment@gmail.com or call 336-258-8252.