20K use early voting so far

All those political ads on TV aren’t doing much good in Surry County as nearly half of all registered voters already cast their ballot.

According to figures from Michella Huff, director of the Surry County Board of Elections, about 20,000 of Surry’s registered voters have already been counted, with another 2,400 mail-in ballots sent out and expected back at any time.

With more of those absentee ballots arriving by mail, the county will be close to half of the 46,657 registered here.

The OneStop early voting locations have been open nine days. Every day has seen at least 1,000 people vote, jump-started by the first two days.

Huff said that the first day, Oct. 15, saw 2,436 voters; then the next day added another 2,193. That two-day total of 4,629 was about 10% of all those registered.

Even since that rush, the locations have averaged 1,600 voters a day. By Saturday afternoon that total came to 15,829 OneStop early votes in person, according to Huff. Then the election board has counted another 3,950 absentee mail-in ballots. That means a total of 19,779 voters have already cast a ballot.

By the time November rolls around, will there be anyone left to vote on Election Day?

The deadline to have a voter registration form postmarked for the election office was Oct. 9.

On Oct. 16 Huff said there were 46,461 registered voters. A week and a half later another 196 people have been added to the books from last-minute registrations arriving and being entered into the system. That puts the total to 46,657, so the total ballots so far come to 42.4% of all registered.

Is this early voting a new development because of COVID-19 crowding concerns?

Perhaps not, Surry County had a heavy dose of early voting four years ago in the last presidential race.

Back in 2016 the Surry County Board of Elections said more than 21,000 early votes were cast across the county, which were two-thirds of all the 31,694 votes counted.

It does, however, look like this year is trending up from the turnout in 2016 since nearly 20,000 votes have already been counted with another week of early voting to go.

This is a much higher percentage of turnout than the city saw last year with three seats up for grabs on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. Early voting and election day ballots combined only came to 22%, with 1,506 of the 6,713 registered voters taking part.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.