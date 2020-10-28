Boonville resident earns top award for service

YADKINVILLE — One of Boonville’s own, Mariana Vasquez Gallardo, was named a 20 Under 20 award winner by LatinxEd. According to the LatinxEd website, the 20 Under 20 award is North Carolina’s only competition focused on elevating the best and brightest Latinx students across the state. Gallardo was honored for her outstanding work in the community and through her school work.

“I’m in my last year at Yadkin Early College and I live in Boonville. I’m graduating this year with two associate degrees and an interpreting certificate in addition to my high school diploma,” said Gallardo. “I started volunteering at Hands of Hope Medical Clinic in Yadkinville in 2018. I have continued to be at Hands of Hope for the last few years. I am a Spanish interpreter and Pharmacy Technician at the clinic. I advocate for patients and make sure they receive the care they need.”

Gallardo attended Governor’s School in 2019 for Natural Science, and this past summer she started volunteering at Surry Medical Ministries in Mt. Airy. Along with her volunteering services, Gallardo plans to become a registered nurse and eventually a health care provider.

“I am really passionate about helping the Latinx community and making sure everyone has health care access, regardless of their income or circumstances,” said Gallardo.

The 20 Under 20 award looks for students who are engaged with their education; in high school, community college, or at a four-year university.

“Being a 20 Under 20 Listmaker makes me feel very proud of the work I do,” said Gallardo. “There are many Latinx and Hispanic people in Yadkin County who I have been able to help. It felt great to be recognized for the work I do for the community. When I received this award, I felt like I had really made a difference. The work and time I have dedicated to helping others was noticed and it was a great feeling.”

To apply for this award, Gallardo had to go through a rigorous process. She had to submit an initial application and provide a transcript, essays, and information about her accomplishments. Gallardo applied back in May and received the notice that she was a semi-finalist in July.

“I had a virtual interview in which the interviewers were able to learn more about me as an individual,” stated Gallardo. “They had the opportunity to get to know me beyond my written application. To my surprise, I was notified I was selected as a finalist in early September. I was officially recognized in a virtual gala held on Oct. 10.”

The award winners are known as Listmakers. The Listmakers are dedicated to serving their community through different aspects. Many of the Listmakers volunteer at schools, churches, non-profits, or other community outreach programs.

“Being a Listmaker will definitely open up doors for me. Every year LatinXed hosts 20 Under 20 – North Carolina’s only competition focused on highlighting the brightest Latinx students across the state,” said Gallardo. “This award will always be a reminder for me to keep persevering. I will always work hard to create change for those in the community. I am proud to be part of a group of young people who are changing the world around us. I have made connections from being a 20 Under 20 Listmaker and I cannot wait to see how many opportunities this will bring for me.”

“I want to continue helping the Latinx community of Yadkin County. My goal is to become a health care provider and return to Yadkin County in the future. Being bilingual, I have the potential to positively impact Spanish speaking individuals. I will continue working to make a difference in my community and to create better opportunities for others,” said Gallardo. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way. I want to thank my parents for always motivating me. I am thankful to Jeffery and Becky Smith for helping me become the person I am today. I also want to give a huge thanks to everyone at Hands of Hope, especially Marty Driver, who has lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself. It has been an honor to help so many individuals in the community. It is a very fulfilling feeling being able to touch people’s lives and help them get better.”

Reach Kristian Russell on Twitter @YadkinElkSports.