Foxx issues statement on broadband expansion

On Monday, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the United States Department of Agriculture’s $2.3 million grant for rural broadband expansion in North Carolina:

“In western North Carolina, high-speed internet access has been a longstanding issue, and I know first-hand the difficulties of getting reliable broadband internet service in rural areas. Undoubtedly, this is a digital divide that affects many families and small businesses in the state and across the country. This afternoon, I’m proud to have joined members of Yadtel Telecom and the USDA for the announcement of a new grant that will help take a step forward in the pursuit of expanding rural broadband for North Carolinians.

“As we move forward, it’s paramount that commonsense approaches to expanding rural broadband services are undertaken on the local, state, and federal levels. At the same time, a coordinated effort must be in place so that more people can gain access to this important lifeline without the need for costly spending endeavors that have persisted for years. It’s evident that this is a pressing issue of our time, and I remain confident that in the months and years to come, more Americans will be able to reap the benefits of a service that offers unbridled promise.”