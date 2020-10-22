Unidentified body found in Roaring River area

ROARING RIVER — An body recovered on Oct. 19 by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been identified as Kadejuia Hamilton, age 26 of Sparta. The body was found on private property in the Roaring River community of Wilkes County. Hamilton was reported missing to the Sparta Police Department on Oct. 10.

Authorities indicate there is a suspect in the case but no other details are being released at this time.

According to a press release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, the body had been exposed to the elements of nature and appears to have been at the location where it was located for multiple days.

The body was recovered at the scene and not examined for further information but taken and transported to a forensic pathologist for an autopsy. The autopsy was conducted on Oct. 21.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department said the body was found from information as part of an on-going investigation and no additional information is being released at this time.