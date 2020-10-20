Hikers enjoy new ‘forest bathing’ trail

A forest bathing trail is dedicated at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Prayer for a New Trail

I pray with my body which speaks

before my voice can open

Swing the ten-pound mattock which bites earth

bites roots raises sparks

from hidden stone

which knows to thank the shade beneath the hickory

for letting it cut

for letting it open a way

where others may follow

I pray with my body which feels

before my heart can open

From the red bandanna wring sweat

that soaks my back

that fills my eyes

that becomes tears of gratefulness

for a bottle of water

for the next cool breeze

for the open breath of day

I pray with my body which knows

before my mind can open

Look behind where my friend smooths the path

I have started

Look ahead where my friend

marks the way forward

Look up where sky opens

to spark to tease between the restless leaves

I look down and return to the work of prayer

By Bill Griffin

Grassy Creek, Aug. 6, 2020