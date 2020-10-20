Hikers enjoy new ‘forest bathing’ trail

A forest bathing trail is dedicated at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Prayer for a New Trail
I pray with my body which speaks
before my voice can open
Swing the ten-pound mattock which bites earth
bites roots raises sparks
from hidden stone
which knows to thank the shade beneath the hickory
for letting it cut
for letting it open a way
where others may follow
I pray with my body which feels
before my heart can open
From the red bandanna wring sweat
that soaks my back
that fills my eyes
that becomes tears of gratefulness
for a bottle of water
for the next cool breeze
for the open breath of day
I pray with my body which knows
before my mind can open
Look behind where my friend smooths the path
I have started
Look ahead where my friend
marks the way forward
Look up where sky opens
to spark to tease between the restless leaves
I look down and return to the work of prayer
By Bill Griffin
Grassy Creek, Aug. 6, 2020
STATE ROAD — Friday was a wonderful fall day for a trail dedication, said organizers involved with a special ceremony to designate a new trail at Grassy Creek Vineyard and Winery as a “forest bathing” trail. Twenty-five people came out to Grassy Creek for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a hike on the new trail.
The Klondike Lake Trail can be accessed through the trail head at Grassy Creek Vineyard, located at 235 Chatham Cottage Lane .
The trail is officially designated as a “forest bathing” trail. “Forest Bathing” or shinrin-yoku, is a therapy in nature. Started in 1982 by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, they designated “forest bathing” reserves for people to come from the cities and commune with nature. They found that to simply walk in the forests and soak up the atmosphere, has many health benefits.
Rusty Tysor, Chairman of EVTA, did the honors of cutting the ribbon.
Bob Hillyer and Joe Mickey, are credited with the vision for this new trail. At the ceremony thanks was also given to all the volunteers who worked to make the new trail a reality.
Dr. Bill Griffin is among the volunteers who spent many hours working on this trail and was inspired to write a poem, Prayer for a New Trail, while working alongside his grandson. Griffin shared the poem with the hikers at the ceremony. The poem received an honorable mention in the 2020 Western North Carolina Regional Poetry Contest.
Winery owners Jim and Cynthia Douthit hosted this event and provided guests with hot cider, mulled wine, and snacks.
For more information visit elkinvalleytrails.org or grassycreekvineyard.com.
Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.