Pruitt Health now clear of COVID cases

After more than 70 reported cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at a nursing care center in Elkin, the center has announced that it is clear of any active cases of the illness. Pruitt Health in Elkin has de-escalated from Alert Code Red and is now operating at Alert Code Amber status, according to the Pruitt Health Communications Department. By moving to Alert Code Amber, the center has no positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at this time.

Pruitt Health had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases from July 15 through Sept. 26, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 72 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak, which included staff and patients infected with the virus. According to the Surry County Health Department there were 10 deaths associated with the outbreak at Pruitt Health.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff are top priorities at Pruitt Health. We are deeply saddened by the losses we’ve experienced at Pruitt Health – Elkin and offer our sincerest condolences to the patients’ families and loved ones during this difficult time,” said a representative from the Pruitt Health Communications Department.

Now that the outbreak has ended, the center will allow additional staff and limited vendors to re-enter and begin accepting new admissions, according to a press release from Pruitt Health. Any newly admitted patients will be quarantined for a period of 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, the center will continue to implement enhanced infection control protocols, including increased cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, screening staff, vendors and patients daily, and ceasing visitation with the exception of patients in end of life stages.

“Pruitt Health is closely monitoring its patients in all centers for symptoms of COVID-19 and continues to follow the latest guidelines from public health officials,” reads a statement from the Pruitt Health Communications Department.

“Every COVID-19 death represents a person who had family and friends. Our heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “Over the last couple of weeks, Surry County is beginning to trend back upwards in the number of active cases of COVID-19, which is consistent with state and national trends. We grieve for those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, and we work diligently every day to further protect our communities. As we continue to navigate this pandemic together, and enter Phase 3 of the North Carolina re-opening plan, it is imperative that our citizens are mindful of their movement and continue to practice the 3Ws: Wear, Wash, Wait!”

