White supremacy stickers found downtown

Stickers representing a white supremacist group found in downtown Elkin.

Stickers from a known white supremacist group have been found on town property in downtown Elkin in recent months. The stickers for the group Patriot Front have been found on the backs of town signage and poles.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Patriot Front (PF) is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017. The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration.”

Elkin resident Mary Keller said she found the first sticker in July and several more last week. She said she was not familiar with the name of the group but the sticker caught her attention and she looked up Patriot Front to discover that the group is associated with white supremacy.

“I’m not surprised that there are individuals in this area who support white supremacy, but I am alarmed that they have the audacity to post recruiting material on our downtown streets,” said Keller.

Some of the stickers found have the name Patriot Front on them while another was a flag-like image in blue and grey.

“Elkin is a strong community and I do not think the individual who placed the stickers is in any way representative of the town,” Keller added.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said it is illegal for anyone to place anything on town property without prior permission from the town. He said any stickers placed on town property should be reported to the town or Police Department.

“If the responsible party is caught, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Cornelison.

Stickers found on town property should be reported by calling the town at 336-258-8900 or the Elkin Police Department at 336-258-8910.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.