Gold Star Families Memorial coming to park

Town leaders, committee members and VFW members break ground on the Gold Star Families Memorial monument to be constructed at the Elkin Municipal Park. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Mayor Sam Bishop speaks at the ground breaking ceremony for a Gold Star Families Memorial. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune VFW Member and Committee Chairman Jon Garing speaks at a ground breaking ceremony for a new memorial monument to be placed at Elkin Municipal Park. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune VFW Members pledge allegiance to the flag at a ground breaking ceremony for a new monument honoring the families of those who have lost loved ones in service. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune VFW Post Commander John Hawkins addresses attendees at a ground breaking ceremony for a new Gold Star Families Memorial. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Ribbons adorn the shovels where ground is broken for a new monument to honor the families of those who have lost a loved one in service to the nation. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune

Town leaders and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members were joined by Gold Star Family, Don and Beth Garner, on Saturday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a Gold Star families memorial monument to be placed at the Elkin Municipal Park.

Beth Garner said she was so appreciative of the work that had been done to raise funds for the project to draw awareness to the many families who have lost loved ones who were serving in the military.

“It would have meant so much to Mark,” added Garner. Garner’s son, U.S. Army Captain Mark Garner of Elkin was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Garner was an Elkin High School graduate as well as a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. The Elkin VFW Post 7794 is named the Captain Mark Garner Post in his memory.

The proposed memorial statue, which will be located by the flagpole at the park, will honor the families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

The memorial will be the first of its kind in the Western part of the state.

Mayor Sam Bishop said the park is well used not only by residents but area visitors who come to walk the trails or attend events and the park and the memorial will be seen by many who come to the park.

The proposed monument will have four panels representing homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice. Benches and plantings will be placed near the monument.

VFW Post Commander John Hawkins as well Jon Garing, committee chair for the memorial project shared some brief thoughts during the ceremony on the importance of honoring Gold Star families.

The monument is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021 with a special ceremony planned for Memorial Day.

